IARI to Felicitate Assam Farmer for Innovation in Agriculture

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will felicitate Assam farmer Gauri Kanta Deka for making his contributions by leading farmers and agricultural scientists in the country.

The felicitation programme will take place on March 4th, 2023 at the Innovative farmers' Recognition for Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2023, to be held in New Delhi from March 2 to 4.

Deka aged 74 has formerly been the recipient of several awards by the Department of Agriculture, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Barpeta and various organizations in the district as well as state level.

He started farming at a very younger age. He used to spend time in the fields while his peers were getting engaged in formal education.

At present, several students of the Assam Agricultural University perform their practical in the field under the supervision of Deka.

The farmer has managed without using any pesticides, although farmers cannot protect potato seeds from insects even when using chemical pesticides.

By grafting, he also grows and sells seedlings of horticultural plants, such as premium mango and palm trees. Also, he makes insecticides at home using vermicompost and cow urine. The farmer raises and sells paddy, potatoes, melons, garlic, onions, strawberries, palm, cabbage, and cabbage seedlings in the market.

His field also produces cashew nuts, apple trees, dragonfruit, pears, mangoes, and the pricey coco fruit used to manufacture chocolate in addition to fish husbandry in two sizable ponds. He has also taken part in agricultural fairs and received the district's Best Farmer award.

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha gave him the Luitparia Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. He has also received Lifetime Contribution Recognition from the Barpeta KVK. He once received a prize for showcasing a 2 kilogramme, 800 gramme brinjal.

Moreover, Deka was a representative on the Agriculture Marketing Board as well. Deka has leased up to 70 bighas of land, and his farming operations are scattered throughout 22 bighas of land.

Earlier, he was also honored by the then chief minister Tarun Gogoi.