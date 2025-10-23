"If Govt Fails, People Will Bring Out Truth in Zubeen Case": Raja Baruah

Intensifying public demand for justice over the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, his close associate and fellow musician Raja Baruah, on Wednesday, issued a powerful statement, warning authorities, politicians, and those attempting to exploit the tragedy for personal gain.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Nyay Yatra’ (Justice March) at Puranigudam, Baruah declared that the people of Assam would not remain silent until the truth is brought to light.

“If the court, SIT or the government fails to uncover the truth behind Zubeen da’s death, then Assam’s people will rise. God is watching—nothing will remain hidden,” Raja Baruah said.

Warns Against Political Opportunism

Baruah came down heavily on those allegedly attempting to derive political mileage from Zubeen Garg’s death.

“Anyone trying to do politics over Zubeen Garg will be rejected by the people of Assam. When Zubeen da was alive, no one could drag him into politics—so don’t try it now. Justice is not politics. We only want truth for Zubeen,” he said.

Baruah insisted that the ongoing movement is purely a people’s movement and should not be tainted by partisan intentions.

Calls for Research on Zubeen’s Legacy

He further pointed out that much of Zubeen Garg’s life, art, and contribution to Assamese and Indian music remains undocumented. Stressing the importance of preserving his legacy, Baruah demanded the establishment of research centres dedicated to Zubeen Garg.

“There must now be research on Zubeen Garg. I demand that the government set up research institutes across Assam to study his music, philosophy, and cultural legacy,” he said.

Justice March Begins in Puranigudam

The ‘Nyay Yatra’ began at Puranigudam with hundreds of supporters, cultural activists, and fans joining the movement to demand justice. Organised by the Rewati Mohan Borthakur Foundation, the march aims to sustain public pressure for a transparent investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Participants carried placards and banners calling for #JusticeForZubeenGarg, reinforcing the rising public sentiment that the truth behind the singer’s death must not be suppressed.

Background

The death of Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most loved voices, continues to remain shrouded in mystery. Despite the SIT investigation underway, questions persist regarding the circumstances and individuals linked to the case. Family members and supporters have repeatedly stated that they will not accept anything less than absolute truth and justice.

