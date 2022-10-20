IIT Kharagpur Student Death: Assam CM Requests Mamata Banerjee To Order Probe

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reportedly requested his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to launch a detailed probe into the death of a Assam student at IIT Kharagpur.

The deceased, identified as Faizann Ahmed, was a third year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. He was dead in his hostel room on October 14.

Ahmed hailed from Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Upon observing the body, his parents lodged a case with the local police and requested an investigation into the death.

In this regard, CM Sarma wrote to Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation into the death the student.