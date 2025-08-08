Illegal Occupants Forced to Leave Upper Assam Amid Intense Pressure

In Upper Assam, the ongoing drive to evict suspected illegal citizens continues unabated. Various groups and organizations have become actively involved in the eviction efforts. In the Molang area of Ledo in Tinsukia district, many illegal occupiers were seen packing their belongings and leaving their homes.

These suspected illegal residents, who have been allegedly unlawfully occupying government land for years, are now preparing to abandon Margherita and Upper Assam altogether. Not long ago, the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) demanded that suspected foreign nationals living in Margherita and nearby areas leave Upper Assam. The group had also staged protests by blocking the National Highway to press their demands.

Earlier, former ULFA leader Jiten Dutta also visited Margherita and warned the suspected illegal occupants to vacate Upper Assam before August 15. Following his warning, these suspects have started leaving the area. Some have already begun selling off their livestock at low prices, anxious to flee. Sources suggest that many are forced to sell cows worth Rs 30-40 thousand for just Rs 10-15 thousand due to panic.

In short, the warnings and pressure from various organizations have caused confusion and fear among these suspected illegal occupants in Upper Assam. It is worth noting that former ALFA leader Jiten Dutta had stated that a renewed eviction drive would commence after August 15.