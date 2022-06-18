In Photos: Flood Situation Worsens in Assam

The flood situation in Assam has further aggravated with nearly 13 lakh people in 28 districts of the state still reeling under flood waters.

Bajali is the worst-hit district where a total of 3.55 lakh people have been affected due to the flood, followed by Darrang, where over 2.90 lakh people are affected. A total of 43,338.39 hectares of cropland are underwater. Moreover, many rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Here are a few pictures depicting the destruction caused due to the floods in several parts of the state.