In Photos: Flood Situation Worsens in Assam

Flood water submerging Goreswar in Assam
The flood situation in Assam has further aggravated with nearly 13 lakh people in 28 districts of the state still reeling under flood waters.

Bajali is the worst-hit district where a total of 3.55 lakh people have been affected due to the flood, followed by Darrang, where over 2.90 lakh people are affected. A total of 43,338.39 hectares of cropland are underwater. Moreover, many rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Here are a few pictures depicting the destruction caused due to the floods in several parts of the state.

Barpeta Satra inundated by flood waters
People living in high risk amid rising water levels in Chabua
Elephants trying to cross Kaziranga National Park which is completely under water
Houses reeling under flood waters in Gogamukh
Hajo completely inundated due to floods
Commuters face difficulty in Kampur due to rising water levels
Just water and electric posts visible in a village in Kokrajhar
Flood disrupts daily life in Rangia
