Inaugural 'Bodoland Mahotsav' in Delhi to Honour Peace and Bodo Heritage

The inaugural 'Bodoland Mahotsav', celebrating the theme “Ethos of Peace & Harmony: An Integral Part of Nation Building,” is all set to be held on November 15-16, 2024, at SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium (KD Jadav) in New Delhi. This two-day mega event aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage, language, literature, and educational strides of Bodoland while emphasizing peace and development for this historically underserved region of India.
The organizers have been trying best possible for promotion and action of harmonious co-existence of various indigenous communities living in the Bodoland region. The event, celebrates the restoration of peace and resilience in the Bodoland region following the historic Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Agreement) signed on January 27, 2020, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, seeks to honor the resilience of Bodoland and underscore its growth and unity following years of unrest.
The Mahotsav will feature thematic discussions, exhibitions, rallies, and vibrant cultural performances that showcase Bodoland’s cultural legacy. The event also aims to foster a national conversation on the role of culture and education in regional development, aligning with India’s broader goals of peace and prosperity.
This Mahotsav will bring together world leaders, business executives, civil society groups, artists, academics, and local artisans on a single platform to create a shared vision for the development of the Bodoland region.
Distinguished guests include Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest; Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal; and Chief Executive Member of BTR Pramod Boro, along with prominent cultural and political figures.
A special session titled “The Rich Bodo Culture, Tradition, and Literature Contributing to Indian Heritage” will be held, exploring the cultural, social, economic, and environmental contributions of the Bodo community. The 73rd foundation day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will also be celebrated, marking the achievements of Bodo language and arts through a cultural rally from Rajghat (SAI stadium) to India Gate Circle.
Another session on “Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue Medium-of-Instruction through the National Education Policy, 2020” will see participation from Union Education Minister Dr. Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries. They will discuss the role of regional languages in education and development.
The Mahotsav will conclude on November 16 with a grand cultural evening led by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Juel Oram and renowned classical dancer and MP Sonal Mansingh. Attendees will experience the captivating beats of traditional Bodo instruments and colorful dances that reflect Bodoland’s rich heritage. Organized by the All Bodo Students Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, and Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha with support from the BTR government, the Bodoland Mahotsav promises to be a vibrant celebration of unity, resilience, and cultural pride.