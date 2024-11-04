Inaugural 'Bodoland Mahotsav' in Delhi to Honour Peace and Bodo Heritage

Distinguished guests include Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest; Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal; and Chief Executive Member of BTR Pramod Boro, along with prominent cultural and political figures.

A special session titled “The Rich Bodo Culture, Tradition, and Literature Contributing to Indian Heritage” will be held, exploring the cultural, social, economic, and environmental contributions of the Bodo community. The 73rd foundation day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will also be celebrated, marking the achievements of Bodo language and arts through a cultural rally from Rajghat (SAI stadium) to India Gate Circle.