India Or Bharat? Assam CM Targets Opposition Bloc

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday again reiterated that the name 'India' was given to the country by the Britishers, in an apparent dig at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A bloc.
Speaking today on the matter, CM Sarma said the constitution itself mentions that "India is Bharat".
The Assam CM said, "The name India was given by the British colonialists. Even the constitution mentions that India is Bharat."
Dismissing suggestions that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should fear from the newly constituted opposition alliance named I.N.D.I.A, CM Sarma said that there was no reason to think the opposition could trump the ruling party even after coming together to form a grand alliance.
He said, "There is no reason to fear the opposition. They use whatever name they want according to their convenience."
The Assam CM went on to question the use of 'Bharat' for Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', hinting that the opposition chooses names as per their requirements.
He said, "When using the name 'India' is beneficial, they will take the name, and when using 'Bharat' comes in handy, they turn to that. Why did the Congress name their yatra as 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'?"
CM Sarma further targetted the opposition bloc saying that they are trying to decimate Hinduism in the country.
He said, "The opposition has now turned its focus on destroying the roots of Hinduism in the country. However, as long as the sun and moon rise, the name 'Bharat' will stay."