Each Indian Village Should Have RSS Branch: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said that each Indian village should have a branch of the organization and every member enrolling in it should work for the nation’s progress.

While addressing the concluding event of a workers’ camp of RSS’s Assam unit, the chief said that the nation is a priority of all people, regardless of their differences.

The statement by RSS read, “He (Bhagwat) observed that every village in India should have a Shakha (branch) as the society as a whole has given it the opportunity to work for them and hence Swayemsevaks should lead the society from the front.”

Bhagwat said, “We have to be ready to do everything for the nation. Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar established RSS in 1925 with the aim to develop human resources. We may have differences in opinions but not in our minds.”

The RSS chief also lauded the RSS workers who dedicated their lives to ‘nation-building’ and asserted that they maintain a good character.