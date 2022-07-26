Inter-State Car Theft Racket Busted In Guwahati, 6 Vehicles Recovered

Guwahati police on Tuesday busted an inter-state car theft racket and recovered six vehicles from Assam and Manipur.

During the operation, the prime accused involved in the racket, namely Bikash Talukdar, was arrested from Guwahati’s Geetanagar area.

According to sources, the accused allegedly bought vehicles on lease and illegally sold them to other states.

In Guwahati, police recovered three ‘Tata Di’ pickup vans from Basistha area.

Police also recovered two Bolero pickup vans and one Tata vehicle from Manipur.

Two more accused involved in the racket are currently on the run, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab them.

They have been identified as Gaurav Singh and Horen Kalita.

Earlier this month, city police busted a gang of car lifters in Geetanagar area.

Acting on information, the police conducted raids and apprehended two car lifters.

After investigation, four more car lifters were arrested on the same night.

According to sources, the gang was involved in selling stolen vehicles to Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states.