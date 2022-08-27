Internet Suspension During Exam Not Necessary: Zubeen Garg

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Saturday stated that internet suspension disrupts functioning of normal life and that it is not necessary during an examination.

Reacting to the internet suspension across 25 districts of the state during the direct recruitment examination, Zubeen Garg said that that it was better if only the mobile phones were submitted by the candidates before appearing in the exam.

Zubeen Garg said, “This is the first time I have heard about internet being suspended for an exam. It would have been better if only the candidates submitted their mobile phones before entering the exam hall or any other alternative solution to the problem.”

“People face a lot of problem without internet services. All types of online services including Ola, Uber and food delivery services get disrupted,” he added.

Notably, the Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the writ petition filed against internet suspension during the direct recruitment examination. This means that internet will continue to remain suspended during the upcoming direct recruitment exam on August 28 and September 11.

The petition was filed following the state government’s decision to suspend internet for four hours on August 21 during the Grade IV direct recruitment examination in 25 districts.

Due to the suspension, there have been reports of business establishments suffering loss as well as inconvenience for commuters and citizens.