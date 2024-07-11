Irate Youths Brutally Beat Youngster to Death in Assam's Dibrugarh

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Dibrugarh district as reports surfaced that a youth was allegedly lynched to death by a group of youths.
According to sources, the youth identified as Tomlu Sonar (24) was brutally attacked and killed in Dibrugarh’s Alubari locality on Wednesday night.
Sources said that a youth named Deepjyoti Rajbongshi attacked Tomlu with around 11-12 youths in retaliation for a previous altercation.
Tomlu incurred critical injuries and was consequently rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for urgent medical treatment.
Despite efforts by doctors to save him, Tomlu tragically succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, sources informed.