“Is Assam Remembered Only During Elections?” Congress Spokesperson Questions Modi

Senior Congress spokesperson Barnali Phukan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of remembering Assam only during election seasons while ignoring the state once the polls are over.

Phukan alleged that despite being in power, the BJP-led government has failed to fulfil its key promises to the people of Assam. “Prime Minister Modi remembers Assam only at the time of elections. After elections, he does not even remember the state,” she said.

Raising the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Phukan claimed that instead of deporting Bangladeshi nationals as promised, Assam paid a heavy price during the anti-CAA movement. “We lost five of our youths during the protests, yet the doors were kept open for foreigners,” she alleged.

The Congress leader also questioned the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe recognition to six indigenous communities, stating that despite repeated assurances, the promise remains unfulfilled.

Phukan further accused the BJP of betraying tea garden workers, recalling that the Minister had promised daily wages of Rs 351. “Even that commitment was not honoured. The tea workers are still waiting,” she said.

Highlighting Assam’s recurring flood crisis, she said the problem remains unresolved despite years of BJP rule. “The Prime Minister expresses sorrow over floods in Bihar, but Assam continues to suffer every year without any permanent solution,” Phukna alleged.

She asserted that, like previous elections, the BJP has once again made tall promises in Assam. “The people of Assam know that these promises will fail, just like the earlier ones,” she said.

Phukan also strongly criticised the government’s smart meter project, claiming it has only caused hardship for consumers.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent statement that Assam ranks number one in smart meter usage, she questioned the claim. “If smart meters are so beneficial, why hasn’t the same model been implemented in Bihar? Why make Assam number one alone?” she asked.

Concluding her remarks, Phukan alleged that the BJP government has caused more harm than good to the people of Assam. “None of the promises made to Assam have been fulfilled,” she said.

