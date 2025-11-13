Is Nani Gopal Mahanta Involved in Massive Favouritism? Dulu Ahmed Chastised GU VC

Political activist Dulu Ahmed held a press conference on Thursday to reiterate his allegations of large-scale corruption and favouritism at Gauhati University, claiming the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, is at the centre of the irregularities.

Ahmed said it has been over a month since he first accused the VC of corruption, including irregular appointments, money laundering, and contractual favouritism. “Right after I made these allegations, the VC threatened to file a defamation case against me, claiming I was lying. However, 50 days have passed and no FIR or official action has been taken by him,” Ahmed said.

He alleged that some RSS members had filed fake FIRs against him at the Panbazar Crime Branch about ten days ago, accusing him of making communal statements and disrupting Assam’s peace. “Everyone knows I only spoke about the VC and have never made any communal statements. The police haven’t even summoned me for this FIR,” he added.

Ahmed also criticised the VC for awarding an honorary Doctor of Philosophy to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during Gauhati University’s 32nd convocation on April 25, 2025. “Despite having many important personalities in Assam, the VC chose to honour the Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh. There are underlying government connections behind this,” he said.

Highlighting irregularities in appointments, Ahmed noted that Gauhati University had advertised seven posts on May 9, 2025. A written exam was held on August 7, in which 254 candidates passed. “Despite this, the results were never officially announced, yet five candidates were appointed on November 11 and assumed charge yesterday,” Ahmed said, questioning how selections were made before the results.

He named the appointees and their alleged links:

Assistant Registrar : Hirak Jyoti Sharma, an active RSS member

Information and Statistics Officer : Prarthana Sharma, wife of ASP Githartha Dev Sharma

Assistant Controller of Examinations : Luku Deka, neighbour and tuition teacher of Registrar Utpal Sharma’s son

Assistant Treasurer : Gitashree Sharma, close aide of the VC’s family

Assistant Librarian: Kanika Malakar, also a close aide of the VC’s family

Ahmed claimed that“all those responsible for tarnishing the image of the Brahmin community have gathered at Gauhati University,” adding that the group is led by academician Nani Gopal Mahanta with protection from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This is a shameful act.”

Ahmed demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged corruption and favouritism, asserting, “The administration has turned into a nexus of favouritism and financial malpractice. It is high time the truth comes out.”

According to Ahmed, the so-called “six-member Brahmin gang” allegedly involved in these irregularities includes:

Registrar- Utpal Sharma

Controller of Examinations- Kandarpa Sharma

Assistant Controller- Hirak Jyoti Sharma

Information and Statistics Officer- Prarthana Sharma

Assistant Treasurer- Gitashree Sharma

Executive Officer- Shekhar Sharma

