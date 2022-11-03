Islamic Cleric Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Assam's Silchar

A 43-year-old Islamic religious cleric was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Assam’s Silchar.

According to police, the incident took place on October 29. It came to light the next day after the minor girl’s mother lodged a police complaint.

The mother, upon seeing her seven-year-old daughter in a traumatized condition, questioned her, after which the minor girl narrated the entire incident.

“We send our daughter for religious studies like any other parents in the Islamic community. That day we noticed her in a traumatized state and she told us that the Maulavi touched her wrongly and also threatened her,” said the rape survivor’s mother.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under sections 447, 376 AB and 354 of the Indian Penal Code along with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act against the accused cleric.

Police said that the cleric had made a run for it after the complaint was lodged but was found and taken into custody from the Kanakpur area of Silchar.