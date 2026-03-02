Israel-Iran Tensions: Govt In Touch With Embassies, Says MoS Pabitra Margherita

Amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on March 1 said that New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant coordination with Indian diplomatic missions overseas.

According to a report, during a youth conference in Majuli, Margherita stated that several Indians from affected regions have reached out to Indian embassies and missions seeking assistance. He assured that any concrete step taken by the Ministry of External Affairs would be formally conveyed through official communication channels.

“The government is in regular touch with our embassies. Whenever a decision is taken at the Ministry level, it will be communicated appropriately,” he said, underscoring that the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad remains a priority.

BJP Confident in Majuli, Opposition Unity ‘Nothing New’

Shifting focus to state politics ahead of the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, the BJP leader exuded confidence in his party’s prospects, particularly in Majuli. He said voters in the river island district have consistently placed their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party across electoral contests from Panchayat polls to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

According to the report, the Congress has failed to expand its influence beyond certain pockets of the state. He claimed that the electorate in Majuli has repeatedly distanced itself from the party.

Taking a swipe at the opposition’s efforts to forge alliances in Assam, he dismissed the development as routine political manoeuvring. “There is nothing unprecedented about opposition parties coming together. The people of Assam have seen such experiments before and have rejected them,” he remarked.

Youth Conference in Majuli

Margherita was speaking at a youth gathering organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Majuli district committee. The event, held at Dariyapar, saw participation from party workers and youth leaders from Ujani Majuli, Dakshin-Purba, Madhya Majuli and Namoni Majuli mandals.

In his address, the Union Minister touched upon a range of issues concerning both the state and the Centre, highlighting development initiatives and governance measures.

Batadrava Than Land and Heritage Push for Majuli

On the issue of land at the revered Batadrava Than, Margherita alleged that encroachments had been removed under the administration led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He described the action as part of a broader effort to safeguard religious and cultural heritage sites in the state.

He also spoke about ongoing efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Majuli. The minister said both the central and state governments are working in coordination to strengthen the proposal, though he acknowledged that the final decision lies with UNESCO.

“Every possible effort is being made to ensure the island receives global recognition,” he said, adding that such a status would significantly enhance Majuli’s cultural and tourism profile.

On Zubeen Garg’s Death and Jorhat Contest

Responding to queries about the death of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, Margherita said both the government and the judiciary are committed to ensuring justice. He noted that there is widespread public interest in uncovering the truth behind the incident and bringing those responsible to account.

Expressing confidence in the legal process, he said the judiciary would ensure that the matter is handled fairly and transparently.

On Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi choosing to contest from Jorhat, Margherita said that as the state Congress chief, Gogoi has the prerogative to decide the constituency. He added that the BJP welcomes the decision and is prepared for an electoral contest wherever necessary.