IWAI Strengthens Pandu, Dhubri Port Operations

This Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will bring in efficiency and perseverance from the private O&M contractor to bring in cargo for export to both the ports, while the IWAI will provide the necessary guidance for smooth movement towards attaining its goal of 3 million MT cargo from Dhubri and Pandu ports within the first two years, from existing movement of 0.5 million MT cargo. The operation & management of the Pandu and Dhubri terminals, both under absolute control of IWAI, Government of India, through a private operator is being done to increase the efficiency of the terminals and cargo movement on National Waterway-2 and Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes. This model has proved the efficient in other ports like GR Jetty at Kolkata and Haldia terminal in improving performance of the ports and viability for unlocking trade potential in the region.