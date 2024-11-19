Jai Bharat Party Enters Assam's Political Scene, Eyes Panchayat & Assembly Polls

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, a new political party, the Jai Bharat Party, has made its entry into Assam's political arena. The party, which has already gained over 500 registered members, has expressed its intention to contest both the upcoming Panchayat elections and the assembly elections.

Teharu Gaur, the President of the Central Committee of the Jai Bharat Party said, “We will contest the upcoming Panchayat polls and field candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections. Discussions have already been held with people in 37 constituencies. Later we also plan to contest autonomous council polls in Karbi Anglong and BTR.”

The party's inception can be traced back to a meeting of Adivasi groups, organizations, and intellectuals held at the Labour Welfare Auditorium on November 9. "It was there we decided to form a political platform to fight for people's rights, starting from Assam and eventually expanding across the country," Gaur added.

The Jai Bharat Party is focusing on grassroots mobilization, with a clear emphasis on addressing the concerns of the Adivasi community, which it claims has been sidelined by successive governments.

The party's headquarters will be located in Udalguri, and it has already established a presence across Assam. Gaur also outlined plans to create a robust grassroots network, emphasizing that the Jai Bharat Party would focus on meeting the needs of Assam's people while championing the political and social rights of marginalized communities.