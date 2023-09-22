Jayanta Kumar Das Takes Over as Assam BJP President (In-Charge)

In the absence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam president Bhabesh Kalita, Jayanta Kumar Das took over as the party president (in-charge), reports emerged on Friday.
The responsibility is temporarily given to Jayanta Das owing to the absence of the current state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita following his mother's demise.
Jayanta Kumar Das is the state BJP vice-president who is given the responsibility of the president temporarily.
It may be mentioned that Bhabesh Kalita’s mother, Jamuna Deka, passed away at the age of 90 on September 16 following a prolonged illness.