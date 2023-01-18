Jayanta Mallabaruah Reacts on APCC Candidates List for LS Poll

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday said that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee released the list of candidates for Lok Sabha election to confuse people.

Reacting to the list, the minister said, “The Congress has published this list to confuse people. We will discuss it only if Sonia and Rahul Gandhi approve it.”

He further stated that AUIDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal resides in the hearts of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

It may be mentioned that on January 8, APCC released a panel of INC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

For at least 14 constituencies, the list of candidates was released.

Meanwhile, speaking on reduce of life sentence of convict of Armanai Bora rape case he said, “We took the trial through fast-track however, the government has no authority over the legal system.”

“The police evidence was not enough for the court,” he added.

He further said that there many women like Arnamai Bora in the state and the government has always worked for them and will continue to do.