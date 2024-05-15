"Jayanta Mallabaruah Spoiled Thousands of BJP Votes", Accuses Mrinal Saikia

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia accused Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah of spoiling thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Taking to platform 'X', Mrinal Saikia appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to advise Jayanta Mallabaruah not to open his mouth about party affairs.
"Respected HCM @himantabiswa sir, pl tell @jayanta_malla to keep his mouth shut about party affairs. He should realise by now that his style of talking has already spoiled thousands of @bjp4assam votes in this #election2024," Mrinal Saikia's post on 'X' read.
Earlier, addressing the media, Baruah stated that his contributions to the BJP are far more as compared to those of other members of the party.
The cabinet minister expressed, "I joined the BJP in 2015 and have served the party 24 hours since I joined it. Have other party members given the quantity of time I have contributed to the BJP since I joined it? Therefore, your contribution to the party will decide the amount of dedication and commitment you have for the party."
This incident follows a similar incident when Assam BJP issued a show cause notice to its former MLA Ashok Sarma for criticizing the party leadership. Ashok Sarma had allegedly spoken before the media against the party leadership and also made the party's internal matter public.
MP Pallab Lochan Das had complained to state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita against Sarma. Das mentioned that Sarma demeaned the party’s position before the public and also tried to provoke voters against the party on polling day.