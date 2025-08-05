Jio Connects Over 3.65 Lakh Homes in Assam with High-Speed Internet

Reliance Jio is seeing continued growth in broadband adoption across Assam, with over 3.65 lakh homes now connected through its JioAirFiber and JioFiber services. The increasing number of users reflects the growing demand for high-speed, dependable internet for daily use across work, learning, entertainment, and digital services.

Advertisment

As per the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report for June 2025:

JioAirFiber, Jio’s 5G-powered Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, added 7,709 new users in June alone, taking its total user base in Assam to 1,33,279.

JioFiber, the company’s wired broadband offering, increased from 2,27,198 subscribers in May to 2,32,741 in June, recording 5,543 new connections.

Combined, Jio’s broadband services now reach 3,65,920 homes in Assam—across urban centres, smaller towns, and expanding semi-urban clusters.

JioAirFiber is enabling high-speed connectivity without the need for traditional wiring, making it especially useful in areas where fiber roll-out may take time. Its easy installation and 5G-backed performance have made it a preferred option for users seeking fast internet access with minimal setup. Meanwhile, JioFiber continues to strengthen its presence in key markets through a robust and scalable fiber-optic network.

This growth is being driven by increasing internet usage across the state. People are relying on broadband for a wide range of needs—from attending virtual classes and working remotely to streaming content, accessing government services, and using digital payments. Jio’s services are helping support this shift with consistent speeds, simple onboarding, and wide availability.

The numbers also reflect a broader change in how internet is becoming an essential part of everyday life in Assam. With more people experiencing the benefits of strong connectivity, both JioAirFiber and JioFiber are playing a role in enabling greater digital participation.

Jio remains committed to expanding its broadband network further and supporting Assam’s digital development by offering reliable, future-ready connectivity options that meet the growing expectations of users across the state.

Also Read: Jio Coin by Reliance: Latest Price, Market Cap & How to Earn Rewards Easily