JJM Coverage in Assam Reaches 81.89%, Minister Updates on Payments and Controversies

Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Tuesday provided key updates on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam.
Speaking at the Assam Legislative Assembly, he informed that as of February 24, 2025, a total of 57,65,255 households in Assam have been provided with clean drinking water through pipeline connections under JJM. A constituency-wise breakdown of the data has been made available on the NeVA Portal.
The government stated that 81.89% of the total households in Assam now have access to piped, clean drinking water. A constituency-wise percentage of households covered under the scheme has also been uploaded on the NeVA Portal.
Regarding urban water supply, the minister clarified that it does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). However, 81.89% of rural households have received clean drinking water under JJM as of January 31, 2025. The Central Government has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission’s implementation period until 2028, aiming to provide clean drinking water to all remaining households within the stipulated timeframe.
On the financial front, the Assam government has disbursed a total of ₹16,66,619.66 lakh in payments to contractors engaged under the Jal Jeevan Mission since its inception. However, as of February 28, 2025, an outstanding amount of ₹11,24,669.16 lakh remains to be paid for completed works.
The details of pending payments, along with contractor names and their respective dues, have been uploaded on the NeVA Portal.
Meanwhile, a heated exchange took place between Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Congress leader Zakir Hussain Shikdar over allegations related to Jal Mitra’s suicide. Minister Baruah dismissed the claims, stating that no Jal Mitra has committed suicide due to non-payment of honorariums, which are disbursed on the 10th of every month using 15th Finance Commission funds. He further asserted that during the Congress regime, honorariums were not paid on time.
However, Shikdar countered the minister's statement, questioning the condition of Jal Mitras and alleging failures in the Jal Jeevan Mission. He accused the government of neglecting ground realities and claimed that many schemes are non-functional, leaving people without clean drinking water. The exchange gained traction following a report by Asomiya Pratidin newspaper, which referenced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s earlier statements about the government’s commitment to timely payments under JJM.
Amid the controversy, Minister Baruah reaffirmed that the government would investigate specific complaints and take action if necessary. He clarified that Jal Mitras receive a monthly honorarium of ₹6,500, which is disbursed on the 10th of every month using funds from the 15th Finance Commission. He also reiterated that Jal Mitras are not appointed by the government but by the Water User Committees and assured that the government is working to resolve their issues.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have alleged that many JJM projects have failed, leaving several areas without access to clean water, and that contractors have not received their payments. Responding to these claims, the minister assured that the department would take action if specific complaints were received.
