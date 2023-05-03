"Jnanada: Reflections of Light and Shade" Shines at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival

“Jnanada: Reflections of Light and Shade” a documentary on veteran actress Jnanada Kakati was awarded the "Best Short Documentary Award" at the “13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2023” which was held in Noida last Sunday.
The Documentary has been directed by Bobbeeta Sharma. It has been produced by Bobbeeta Sharma and Chinmoy Sharma under the banner of Sangita Advertising. The script is by Jimoni Choudhury, Creative Director & Editor is Ravindra Badgaiyan and Camera is by Sharad Kumar Verma.
It had also previously received the “Special Jury Mention Award” under short documentary at the “15th Jaipur International Film Festival” held on 6th January 2023, Jaipur.
It also received “Special Jury Award” for the Best Film on Women at the “Indian Independent Film Festival, edition February -March 2023” (Associate Festival Partner Creative Asia Group, Hongkong).
It has also been officially selected for screening at the “Liber Films International Festival 2023”, Greece and “WRPN Women's International Film Festival 2023” at Delaware, United States.