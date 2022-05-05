John Abraham Calls On Assam CM, Discusses Sports Development In State

Bollywood superstar John Abraham on Thursday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed ways to improve sports infrastructure in the state.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s office said that the duo had a fruitful conversation and also decided to build a football academy in the state.
“CM Dr @himantabiswa met Bollywood star & sports enthusiast Shri @TheJohnAbraham, who made a courtesy call on him. They discussed ways to improve sports infrastructure in Assam, including building a football academy,” the CMO said in a tweet.
Accordingly, CM Sarma assured necessary support from the state government for his North East United FC that competes in Indian Super League.
Earlier today, Abraham also met with state sports minister Bimal Bora at his office in Guwahati.
Taking to Twitter, Bora wrote, ““Eminent Bollywood actor & sports enthusiast @TheJohnAbraham’s passion for fitness and sports is well known. We had a fruitful discussion with him regarding Assam’s sports scenario and development of football in the state.”