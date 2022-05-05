John Abraham Calls On Assam CM, Discusses Sports Development In State

Bollywood superstar John Abraham on Thursday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed ways to improve sports infrastructure in the state.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s office said that the duo had a fruitful conversation and also decided to build a football academy in the state.

“CM Dr @himantabiswa met Bollywood star & sports enthusiast Shri @TheJohnAbraham, who made a courtesy call on him. They discussed ways to improve sports infrastructure in Assam, including building a football academy,” the CMO said in a tweet.