In collaboration with Pratidin Media Network, Johnson's Baby recently conducted a comprehensive outreach program aimed at empowering mothers and ensuring they receive the education and products necessary to provide the best care for their babies. The initiative touched the lives of thousands of moms, reinforcing Johnson’s Baby's position as a trusted partner throughout their motherhood journey.

The Objective

The program was designed with the goal of equipping mothers across the country with accurate baby care information and high-quality products. It sought to ensure moms felt supported and reassured in their journey, emphasizing that they were never alone in navigating the challenges of parenthood.

Key Features of the Initiative

1. Educational Sessions by Experts

Experts such as Child Development Officers (CDOs) conducted sessions for moms, sharing essential tips on baby care, debunking myths related to baby skincare, and providing guidance on the dos and don’ts of caring for newborns.



2. Training for Asha Workers

Asha workers were educated on proper baby care practices and how to select the right products for infants. This training enabled them to further disseminate this information to mothers in remote or less accessible areas, amplifying the program’s impact.



3. Specially Curated Sample Kits

Each mom received a carefully curated Johnson’s Baby sample box designed to help her care for her baby from Day 1. These kits contained:

Johnson’s Baby Oil : Promotes development through daily massage ( IAP guidelines )*. : Promotes development through daily massage ()*.

Johnson’s Baby Soap : Gently cleanses while protecting from germs and dryness.

Johnson’s Baby Cream : Offers up to 24-hour moisturization : Offers up to 24-hour moisturization

To further support the moms, each box included a QR code leading to educational videos on baby care, allowing moms to access valuable resources at their convenience.

On-Ground Activation and Distribution

The second round of this impactful BTL activity focused on Assam, with a total of 5,160 kits distributed across the following districts: Kamrup Metro, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Udalguri, Barpeta & Sonitpur. Distribution took place at key locations such as Hospitals and Anganwadis, ensuring the program reached moms in need.

Impact of the Initiative

The outreach program not only provided moms with essential products but also empowered them with knowledge, enabling them to make informed decisions about their baby's care. By educating Asha workers, the initiative extended its reach to rural and underserved areas, ensuring no mom was left behind. This campaign by Johnson’s Baby highlighted the brand’s commitment to nurturing the bond between moms and their babies, ensuring that every child receives the best possible care from Day 1. Through targeted outreach program efforts, Johnson's Baby reaffirmed its role as a partner in motherhood, building trust and spreading smiles across thousands of families.

*Based on clinical studies.