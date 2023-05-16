Joint Flood Relief 'Exercise Jal Rahat' Conducted on Manas River

The Gajraj Coprs of the Indian Army conducted a joint flood relief exercise named 'Exercise Jal Rahat' at Hagrama Bridge on Manas River, Assam to validate joint drills and coordinate preparedness by multi-agency flood relief columns.
The exercise witnessed the participation of various agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and police representatives. The event included rehearsals and coordination for rescue missions of people from inundated areas by specialist teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF.
The practice also included the use of innovative expedients by flood relief columns, in which the Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) teams demonstrated the use of local resources during such calamities.
The event was witnessed by senior dignitaries from the Army, civil, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), DC offices, Bongaigaon & Chirang, and the SSB. The Indian Army has been at the forefront of flood relief operations over the years and has evacuated thousands of lives. Such exercises are crucial to enhance coordination and preparedness during disasters.