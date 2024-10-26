Joint Forces Nab Key ULFA (I) Linkmen in Major Upper Assam Operation

In a coordinated intelligence-based operation led by Military Intelligence and Assam Police, several Overground Workers (OGWs) and linkmen associated with the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in Upper Assam.
The operation was strategically carried out based on critical intelligence inputs related to individuals linked with ULFA (I) leadership, specifically SS Brig Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon, who hold prominent positions within the group’s command structure.
Reports indicated that OGWs and linkmen affiliated with ULFA (I) maintained active communication with senior ULFA (I) commanders, SS Brig Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon, primarily through the messaging platform WhatsApp. This intelligence was conveyed to the Inspector General of Police (Northeast Region), which triggered swift mobilization of joint forces.
Following military intelligence from Kolkata, the following actions were executed:
October 25, 2024: A combined operation led by Military Intelligence, 23 Assam Rifles/HQ 73 Mountain Brigade, and Assam Police was launched in the Namtola area in Charaideo district. This led to the apprehension of Prem Newar, a key linkman connected with ULFA (I) Commander SS Brig Ganesh Lahon.
October 25, 2024: Another joint team consisting of MI and Assam Police conducted a raid in Chabua, Dibrugarh district. This effort resulted in the capture of Ujjal Gohain (alias Socrates), son of the late Hem Chandra Gohain, and Shashanka Rajkhowa, son of Keshab Rajkhowa, both identified as ULFA (I) OGWs.
As per sources, the joint operation continues as security forces work to dismantle additional networks linked to ULFA (I) in the region.