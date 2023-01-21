Jonbeel Mela's Quest To Preserve Age-Old Traditions

Famous for a lot of reasons, the ‘Jonbeel Mela’ in Assam is a major attraction in the state of Assam. However, the influx of outsiders has cast a shadow of doubt on the traditional customs and practices of the historic fair. But the customs that have made the Jonbeel Mela popular and that help attract large footfall every year, have been kept alive, opined the Secretary of Jonbeel Mela Development Committee, Jursing Bordoloi.

Renowned for some unique customs that are not common elsewhere across India, the Jonbeel Mela kicked off on January 19 at a place called Dayang Belguri at Jonbeel, some 65 kilometers from Guwahati city. The three-day mela usually takes place in the week of Magh Bihu and has been traditionally organised by the Tiwa community of Assam from 15th Century AD. However, several other indigenous tribes of Assam and other parts of the northeast also come down from the hills to set up stalls to sell their produce.

The name ‘Jonbeel’ comes from two Assamese words ‘Jon’ meaning moon and ‘Beel’ meaning a pond or a water body. The name comes from a large natural water body in the shape of crescent moon, beside which the traders set up their shacks.

A whole of host of traditionality is usually up on display, one of which being the men and women from the hills, lovingly referred to as ‘Mamas’ and ‘Mamis’, meaning uncles and aunts. This very beautifully establishes a relationship between the mainlanders and the highlanders. Apart from that, the practice of barter trade is still seen at the fair with the traders exchanging their produce for items. Singing, dancing and other ritualistic practices sum up the historic Jonbeel Mela.

According to traditions, the tribal Gobha king and their courtiers come down along with his tribe of people from the hills on the first day. At a special ceremony, the king collects taxes from his folks in one of the ritualistic procedures. Following an Agni Puja, where the where the fire god is worshipped for the good of mankind, the people practice community fishing and set up stalls showcasing the items that they have brought along with them to either sell of barter.