Jorhat-Majuli Bridge: Assam CM Seeks Nitin Gadkari's Intervention for...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shot off a letter to Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari requesting his intervention to ensure the timely completion of the under-construction Jorhat-Majuli Bridge.
In the letter, CM Sarma highlighted that ongoing construction of the new two-lane major bridge, including approaches over the River Brahmaputra, between Majuli on the North Bank and Jorhat on the South Bank holds immense significance for the region.
However, citing concerns about the construction work, Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that there has been a standstill since September 5, 2024
In the letter, he wrote, “However, it has come to our notice that the construction work has been at a standstill since 05th September 2024, which is a serious cause for concern. Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns.”
“Moreover, reports suggest that the EPC contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, has left the site, thereby halting the work. This is extremely unfortunate, as further delays would jeopardize the timely completion of this vital infrastructure project, which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region,” he added.
Further, CM Sarma appealed the Union Minister’s intervention in the matter to ensure that the work resumes and the construction work of the bridge is completed by December 2025.
“Alternatively, appropriate action may be taken to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the target completion date of December 2025,” the Assam Chief Minister wrote in the letter.
He also hoped that the project can be brought back on track and completed as per the scheduled timeline with the intervention and support by the Union Minister.