Jorhat Fire: Ajanta Neog Distributes Financial Aid to Affected Traders

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Sunday handed over a one-time assistance of Rs. 50,000 to the traders who were victims of the massive fire in Jorhat Chowk Bazar.

According to sources, out of 241 affected traders, the one-time assistance was given to 226 traders.

Ajanta Neog provided the aid on behalf of the state government.

Meanwhile, she said that the Jorhat District Administration will set up a temporary market place for the affected traders next t a semi-constructed car parking place.

It may be mentioned that, over 300 shops were gutted down after a devastating fire broke out at Chowk Bazaar late on February 16.

According to fire department officials, the fire started at a cloth shop located near the main gate of the market. The blazing inferno then engulfed the entire market.

Assam Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan visited the incident spot and took stock the situation following the outbreak of the massive fire. The minister also directed the district administration to investigate to find out the actual cause of the fire.

Following the tragic incident, around 20 fire tenders reached the spot. Fire fighting personnel of the OIL, ONGC, Mariani and Teok were also rushed to the spot and started the operations.

No reports of loss of life or injury were reported in the incident.

Later on February 18, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the tragedy-hit Chowk Bazaar.

The union minister took stock of the situation along with Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, local BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami and Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta.

Sarbananda Sonowal had announced that the government will rehabilitate the affected traders of the bazaar. The union minister also said that he will speak to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the matter.

Taking to twitter, the union minister wrote, “Visited Chowk Bazar in Jorhat, which was devastated by a tragic fire recently & interacted with locals, shopkeepers & businessmen to take stock of losses & damage. I Urge Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa to extend all possible support to those whose livelihoods have been affected.”