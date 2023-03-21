Assam: Child Killed, 4 Others Injured In Head-On Crash

A child was tragically killed while four others sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision accident that occurred at Mariani under Assam’s Jorhat district.

The incident was reported on Tuesday evening wherein an e-rickshaw and a TATA DI pick up van collided head-on with each other.

The child was killed on the spot, while his mother and three others were seriously injured.

Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.

Last week, two separate accidents were reported in Guwahati late last night with at least two children sustaining injuries.

As per initial reports, two vehicles collided head on at Lakhiminagar in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality. Officials said that the driver of one of the cars involved in the accident was under the influence of alcohol.

The inebriated driver lost control and rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite side causing the accident. Meanwhile, two children sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, another vehicle drove into a ditch after the driver lost control at Basistha Chariali in Guwahati. The incident took place last night.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the car and drove it into the ditch. However, it is unclear whether the driver was drunk.

It was later informed that everyone escaped unscathed from the incident.