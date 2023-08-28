Assam: Employee Dragged By Force Of Speeding Train Falls To Death

In a tragic mishap, an employee was killed in the line of duty, while another was injured in Assam's Titabor on Monday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Titabor in the Jorhat district of Assam.
According to information received, the employee worked for KEC Company. He was working atop an electrical rail line post when the incident took place.
Witnesses mentioned that while he atop the rail post, he was pulled due to the dragging effect of the high velocity of the speeding Awadh-Assam Express, falling to his death.
Meanwhile, another company employee, identified as one Baharuddin Sheikh, was injured in the incident.