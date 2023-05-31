Assam: Rhino Wanders Into Jorhat Village, Sparks Panic Among Locals

Panic gripped among locals after a one-horned rhino ventured into a village near Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday morning.
According to reports, the villagers of Nakachari Dohutia village spotted the rhino the rhino straying in a paddy field on Wednesday morning, after which they immediately informed forest officials.
A forest ranger officer of Mariania said that the rhino has taken shelter at a canal.
“Today morning, some villagers spotted the rhino and informed us. We have informed higher authorities and a team from Assam State Zoo will come to rescue the big animal," he said.
"We first spotted the rhino inside Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in January this year. We have also spotted the footprint of the rhino in the village area multiple times," he added.
The rhino is currently being monitored by forest officials.
Earlier this year, at least two motorcycle riders were injured in an attack by a wild rhino in Assam’s Kaziranga.
According to reports, the incident took place at the Haldhibari corridor near Kohora range. A father-son duo was injured in the rhino attack.
The duo was traveling from Tezpur and was headed to Jorhat on their two-wheeler when the rhino attacked their vehicle.
Both were injured, following which they were rushed to a hospital in Jorhat for medical treatment.