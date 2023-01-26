Assam: Tusker Hit By Speeding Train In Mariani, Dies

An adult elephant tragically died after being hit by a speeding train at Mariani under Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday morning.

According to information, the jumbo was hit by a Kamrup Express train when it tried to cross the railway tracks along with its herd.

While the herd successfully crossed the tracks, one of them couldn’t get across in time and was hit by the train, leading to its death.

Following the incident, trains were delayed for a short period of time. Forest authorities soon reached the scene and recovered the carcass.

Man-elephant conflict directly or indirectly is one of the major concerns in Assam. Recently, the carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a forest area near Baithalango in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Sources said that the elephant had its tusk removed and also had a bullet injury on its head, indicating that poachers were involved in the killing.

The wild elephant is said to have died few days, sources informed, adding that the carcass was recovered from Dikisir mountain range.

Last month, a female elephant and her calf were tragically killed after being hit by a speeding train near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat district.

The incident took place when a herd of elephants were crossing the railway tracks, during which, the female elephant (22 years) and her calf (10 months old) were hit by a Rajdhani express train.