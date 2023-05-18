Assam: Youths Leak Objectionable Video of Specially-Abled Friend; Arrested

This time, a specially-abled youth has fallen prey to an alleged cyber crime incident wherein a video of him in a compromising state was made public on various platforms by few of his friends.

The incident was reported at Borsumoni are in Teok town in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, the matter came to light after the victim’s sister lodged a complaint at Bhogamukh police station. Based on the complaint, the police swung into action apprehended four individuals in connection to the case.

The arrestees have been identified as Sudarshan Saikia, Sanjeev Bora, Dipankar Das, and Ranjit Das.

Another accused in the case namely Pallab Bora is still on run and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

Earlier this month, the news of a 72-year-old man committing suicide after an intimate video of him with a college girl surfaced online sent shockwaves across the state.

The girl allegedly entrapped the elderly man and had sexual intercourse with him, the video of which she had uploaded on a porn site.

The accused girl, identified as Darshana Bharali, had secretly recorded the act on her mobile phone and allegedly uploaded it on a porn site. The video then went viral in the locality, prompting the elderly man to take the extreme step as he couldn't bear the shame that it brought to his family, sources informed.

It is learned that the girl had previously entrapped several men, had physical relations with them, and uploaded their private videos on porn websites.