Asomiya Yuva Mancha Protests Mariani Oil Field Over Alleged Theft

The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) staged a protest at the Oilmesk Energy oil field in Selenghat ghat, Mariani, on Sunday, demanding the dismantling of an alleged oil theft racket.

The youth organisation has accused a local syndicate of mixing chemicals with crude oil produced at the oil field and selling it illegally in the market.

According to the protesters, the syndicate has been selling chemically adulterated condensate oil at certain depots without proper documentation.

Speaking during the protest, Yuva Mancha President said, “We have repeatedly raised and discussed these matters with the DC, but no action has been taken. We request the authorities, the concerned minister, and the Assam government to look into this and take necessary action. Otherwise, we will be forced to take steps ourselves.”

The protest involved blocking access to the oil field and raising slogans against the alleged malpractice. Asomiya Yuva Mancha leaders stressed that such activities not only defraud the state but also compromise safety and public trust in the oil sector.

