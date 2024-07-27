CBI's Raid at Jorhat's CSIR-NEIST Uncovers Major Financial Scam; 4 Arrested

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted an extensive raid at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) in Jorhat’s Pulibor over an alleged financial scam. The raid, which began at 3 PM on Friday, lasted until the next morning and resulted in the arrest of at least four individuals including two public servants and the seizure of several documents.

The accused public servants were allegedly involved in corrupt activities, accepting undue advantages from various private parties and companies in exchange for extending undue favors in the procurement and awarding of contracts.