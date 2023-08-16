Assam CM Inaugurates Na-Ali Railway Over Bridge in Jorhat

During his two-day visit to Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the first flyover in the district, Na-Ali Railway over bridge on Wednesday.
The 833 metres 3-lane Railway Over Bridge has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 88 crore under the North East Industrial Development Scheme that will help to de-congest Jorhat.
Furthermore, a state-of-the-art badminton court has been built under the bridge to cover the empty spaces.
Meanwhile, the chief minister also inaugurated four new amenities at Assam Agricultural University which include International Guest House; Agri Eco Tourism Retreat; Bio Fertilizer and Bio Pesticide Production Centre; and New building of DBT-Northeast Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology.
Moreover, he laid foundation stone of new road for better connectivity to Jorhat Airport, Rowriah at the cost of Rs. 156 crore during his visit.