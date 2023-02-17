Leopard Caged In Assam's Jorhat

An adult leopard was successfully caged at Derkuria under Assam’s Jorhat district on Friday following a prolonged struggle.

Sources said that the leopard had been reigning terror in the Puroni Mati area at Derkuria since a long time.

After much struggle, the leopard was finally caged by forest authorities who had arrived after receiving information on the irate feline.

The forest official had laid a trap two day prior to cage the leopard and finally today morning, the animal was caged.

Currently, the leopard is being kept being taken to Jorhat regional forest department before releasing it to the wild.

Earlier last month, a leopard which had been causing menace in Assam’s Jorhat died while undergoing treatment following complications due to tranquilization.

The leopard was undergoing treatment at Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation And Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga after he was tranquilized after 24 hours of search in Chenijan.

However, he succumbed to his injuries.

It may be mentioned that at least 15 people, including three forest staff were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood in the district.