Man Kills Elder Brother With Machete in Assam’s Mariani

A shocking incident unfolded at Kathalguri tea estate in Mariani, Jorhat district, where a man was brutally murdered by his own brother during a heated family dispute. The victim, identified as Ratnu Munda, fell prey to the attack allegedly carried out by his brother, Chalu Munda.
While local police have detained Chalu Munda in connection to the case, the suspect vehemently denies his involvement in the gruesome killing.
Speaking to the media, Chalu Munda expressed bewilderment, stating that upon returning home after a morning outing and bath, he was accused by locals of murdering his elder brother. He maintains his innocence, urging police to apprehend the true culprit wielding the machete to shed light on the actual events leading to the tragedy.