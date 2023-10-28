NHRC Directs JMCH to Pay Compensation in Newborns Death Incident in 2018

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday directed Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in Assam to pay Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the parents of the 15 newborn babies who died at the special care newborn unit of the hospital between November 1 and 6, 2018.
According to sources, at least 15 newborn babies died due to various unknown reasons between the above mentioned six days prompting the state health department to launch a probe into the matter.
Following the incident, the then Superintendent of JMCH, Saurabh Borkotoky, was quoted by PTI in 2018 saying, “Sometimes the number of patients coming to the hospital may be large and so the figure of death of newborns may also be large. It depends in what situation the patients have come to the hospital. They may have come with prolonged labour, with low birth weight. In such circumstances, those newborns may die.”
The matter was being probed by the National Health Mission (NHM) and Jorhat District Administration, however, later, dissatisfied with the investigation, NHRC took suo moto cognizance in the matter.
At the end of the hearing in the case, the commission directed the hospital to pay Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the parents of the newborn babies that died due to unknown reasons.