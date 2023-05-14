Assam: Ro-Pax Ferries Helmsmen Withdraw Protest in Jorhat

The Ro-Pax ferries helmsmen in Assam’s Jorhat district, who were protesting against the deprivation of salaries, withdrew their protest after senior officials assured them to provide salaries, reports emerged on Sunday.
As many as 17 helmsmen were deprived of their salaries for the past four months after which they declared to stage protest.
After the news of their protest due to the deprivation of salaries was broadcasted on media channels, senior officials of Ro-Pax ferry services arrived at Nimati ghat to interact with the protesting helmsman.
The officials, after interacting, assured them that they will soon release their salaries. Following this assurance, the helmsmen called off the protest and decided to resume their regular operations.
The Ro-Pax ferry services to resume their regular operations between Nimati ghat and Majuli from May 15 onwards. The Inland Water Transport Department has already opened online booking ticket bookings.
It may be mentioned that in the year 2021, to improve connectivity and water transportation in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects in the state, including the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Nimatighat-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari.