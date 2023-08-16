Jorhat

What Unique Feature Does Newly Constructed Jorhat Flyover Have?

The foundation stone of the first flyover in the district connecting Jorhat with Na-Ali was laid by the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
What Unique Feature Does Newly Constructed Jorhat Flyover Have?
What Unique Feature Does Newly Constructed Jorhat Flyover Have?
Pratidin Bureau

The newly constructed Jorhat Flyover is all set to be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

The flyover will have a distinct and unique feature that would be different from the rest of the flyovers constructed in the state so far.

A state-of-the-art badminton court has been built under the flyover to cover the empty space that will benefit the players.

Notably, it will be the first flyover that on which this initiative has been taken to build a badminton court to fill the empty space as well as attract the players.

The foundation stone of the first flyover in the district connecting Jorhat with Na-Ali was laid by the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2019. The construction of the flyover has been completed at the cost of Rs. 87 crore.

What Unique Feature Does Newly Constructed Jorhat Flyover Have?
3-Lane ROB Project at Jorhat to Complete by 2021: Himanta
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
jorhat>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/jorhat/what-unique-feature-does-newly-constructed-jorhat-flyover-have
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com