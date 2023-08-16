What Unique Feature Does Newly Constructed Jorhat Flyover Have?

The newly constructed Jorhat Flyover is all set to be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
The flyover will have a distinct and unique feature that would be different from the rest of the flyovers constructed in the state so far.
A state-of-the-art badminton court has been built under the flyover to cover the empty space that will benefit the players.
Notably, it will be the first flyover that on which this initiative has been taken to build a badminton court to fill the empty space as well as attract the players.
The foundation stone of the first flyover in the district connecting Jorhat with Na-Ali was laid by the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2019. The construction of the flyover has been completed at the cost of Rs. 87 crore.