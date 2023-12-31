Journalists' Forum Assam Anguished Over Scribe's Untimely Demise

“We demand a fair probe into the accident and adequate compensation to the bereaved family. The local residents often allege that the dumpers run on the roads, precisely in Mirza locality of south Kamrup, following no traffic rules and causing serious concern on public safety. We appeal to State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take personal interest over the matter at the earliest,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria.