Journalists' Forum Assam Anguished Over Scribe's Untimely Demise

The Journalists' Forum Assam (JFA) on Sunday expressed their shock and anguish over the passing away of a journalist in a road accident on the outskirts of Guwahati.
Scribe Parthajyoti Das was killed in a road accident that took place near Dharapur as a speeding dumper truck hit his car from behind.
A resident of Mirza, Parthajyoti Das was 35 at the demise of his tragic demise.
"Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) expresses shock over the killing of young scribe Parthajyoti Das in a road accident on Saturday at the city’s outskirts and urges the concerned authority to investigate the reasons behind the incident. A resident of Mirza, Parthajyoti (35) was travelling in a car from Guwahati when a speeding dumper truck hit the vehicle at Dharapur area," mentioned a communique.
It further stated, "A promising soft spoken journalist Parthajyoti succumbed to injuries whereas three others, seriously injured in the accident, were admitted in hospital. He left behind his ailing father, mother and a sister."
“We demand a fair probe into the accident and adequate compensation to the bereaved family. The local residents often allege that the dumpers run on the roads, precisely in Mirza locality of south Kamrup, following no traffic rules and causing serious concern on public safety. We appeal to State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take personal interest over the matter at the earliest,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria.