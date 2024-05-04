Jungle Cat's Body Vanishes After Collision with Passenger Vehicle in Kaziranga

In a bizarre twist of fate, a jungle cat within Kaziranga National Park faced a tragic demise when it was hit by a passenger vehicle bearing registration number AS 25 EC 1673, traveling from Guwahati to Jorhat. Despite villagers placing the cat's body by the roadside, it vanished under mysterious circumstances before forest officials arrived on the scene.
Forest department personnel, despite being alerted, were slow to respond, taking half an hour to arrive. Upon their arrival, they discovered that the body had been removed by an unidentified individual.
Swift action was taken as they pursued the vehicle involved, eventually intercepting it outside the office of the Kaziranga National Park director in Bokakhat.
To ease the inconvenience faced by passengers, the Kaziranga National Park authority under the aegis of the Forest Department arranged alternative transportation for them to continue their journey. Meanwhile, the forest department has launched an investigation to locate the missing jungle cat's body.
Questions have also been raised regarding the role of the Kaziranga National Park authority in addressing speeding vehicles, highlighting a broader concern for wildlife safety.