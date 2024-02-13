Kaji Nemu Given 'State Fruit Of Assam' Recognition

Assam’s Kaji Nemu (Citrus Limon), a variety of lemon recognized with the Geographical Indication Tag (GI Tag), has been declared the state fruit of Assam, cabinet minister Atul Bora announced on Tuesday in the assembly during the ongoing budget session.
Assam’s Minister of Agriculture, Atul Bora, addressing the cabinet on Tuesday announced that this special variety of Lemon is to be accepted as the ethnic fruit of the state. It is to be mentioned that Kaji Nemu received the certified GI Tag on January 5, 2019.
The Kaji Nemu, also known as Assam Lemon, is a tart citrus fruit primarily utilized in cuisine, beverages, industries, and medicine. As a native lemon variety of Assam, it possesses distinct characteristics and is notably larger than the standard lemon.
Kaji Nemu, grown throughout the year in nearly all districts of Assam, has two main harvesting seasons - spring (February-March) and autumn (September-October). Data shows that the Assam Lemon is cultivated in over 15.90 hectares of land, with an average annual yield surpassing 1.58 lakh metric tons.
Over 2.7 million farmers are involved in growing the fruit in the state. Notably, 70,000 kilograms of lemons from the state are exported to markets in Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.
Along with the Kaji Nemu, the Chokuwa Rice of Assam has also recieved the GI tag. The Chokuwa Rice or Soft Rice is a whole grain and ready to eat Product. Till date, Assam has been awarded nine GI Tags. The Muga silk was the first product from Assam to be conferred the tag.