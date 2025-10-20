‘Kanchanjangha Zubeen’ Row: Bedabrat Bora issues clarification

Ahead of the release of the memoir ‘Kanchanjangha Zubeen’, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chairman addressed minor errors in the publication through a Facebook post, emphasizing the commitment to preserving Zubeen Garg’s legacy.

In the post, the Chairman acknowledged two errors in the original release. First, a report had mistakenly mentioned that Zubeen Garg passed away during a scuba diving incident.

In reality, his untimely demise was of a mysterious nature, and the technical error inadvertently found its way into the brief biography included in the memoir. Second, the word ‘Festival’ contained a typographical error with missing letters.

The Chairman stated that the PDF version of ‘Kanchanjangha Zubeen’ has been updated to correct these errors and is now available for free download to all readers.

He reiterated that the memoir was produced with the sole aim of honoring and celebrating the life and achievements of Zubeen Garg.

“Criticism is always welcome, and we apologize for any typographical or printing mistakes. We invite anyone interested in conducting in-depth research on Zubeen Garg to share their work, and it will be gratefully acknowledged,” the post read.

The APCC’s gesture reflects a commitment to truthfulness and transparency, ensuring that fans and the public have access to accurate information about Zubeen's life.

"Readers can download the corrected PDF version of ‘Kanchanjangha Zubeen’ by clicking the link shared on the official APCC Facebook page." he stated.