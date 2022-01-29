Karbi Anglong: Huge Consignment of Drugs Seized in Bokajan

In an operation launched by Khatkhati Police, a huge consignment of drugs has been seized from Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

Police seized 12.50 grams of heroin and a cash of Rs. 98,500 from a woman who stays in a rented house at Tarogaon in Khatkhati. The woman has been identified as Habiba Jannat.

Habiba Jannat hails from Rupahi in Nagaon.

The drugs have been recovered from 66 numbers of small containers. Police also seized one Ertiga vehicle bearing registration number AS 02Z 9532 and two mobile phones.

Police informed that the woman was involved in the drugs business since long. Habiba Jannat is currently under police custody is under interrogation.