“Karbi Anglong Treated as ATM by BJP Govt,” Says Lurinjyoti Gogoi

President, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi has expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in West Karbi Anglong, describing the situation as “extremely worrying.”

Speaking on the matter, Gogoi said the recent protests are the result of long-pending issues over land rights and encroachments, which the state government failed to address in time.

“The Karbi people are raising their voices for their legitimate rights. The government should have discussed these issues earlier,” Gogoi said, recalling that concerns over land encroachment in Karbi Anglong had been previously raised by him and others.

Gogoi criticised the BJP-led government, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and CEM of KAAC Tuliram, alleging that Karbi Anglong has been treated as a ATM. “The total fault lies with the Goverment. They have failed to take responsibility for the Karbi people,” he stated.

He also highlighted intelligence input failures and police inaction as key factors that allowed the situation to escalate. Regarding the Chief Minister’s proposed discussion on January 2, Gogoi said it is too late and urged the government to engage with community leaders immediately.

“The Karbi people’s identity and rights are tied to their land. If we do not safeguard it, we may lose Jaati,” Gogoi warned, calling for urgent dialogue and concrete measures to maintain peace and prevent further escalation.

