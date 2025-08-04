Child Trafficking: The Story Of A 9-Year-Old from Dimapur & Sold in Arunachal

In a shocking case of child trafficking, a 9-year-old girl from Dimapur was allegedly abducted and sold in Arunachal Pradesh. Acting swiftly, police arrested two accused from Diphu late Sunday night.

According to sources, a couple—identified as Nitu Nath and Mamtaz Begum alias Pratima Rajbongshi of Kampur in Nagaon—had approached a man named Alam Ansari in Dimapur in July, seeking a rental house. Alam helped the couple secure accommodation by introducing them to a house owner.

A few days later, the couple requested Alam’s assistance in transporting their belongings from Bokajan. Trusting them, Alam allowed his 9-year-old daughter to accompany the couple.

However, the couple never returned with the child.

After several days of futile searching, Alam lodged a complaint at the Dimapur Women Police Station on July 3. Based on the FIR, Dimapur Police launched an investigation and received credible intelligence that the accused were hiding in Rongnihang Pathar under Diphu jurisdiction.

On Saturday, Dimapur Women Police, in coordination with Diphu Police, raided the location and successfully arrested both Nitu Nath and Mamtaz Begum.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to selling the minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dimapur Women Police have now reached out to Arunachal Pradesh Police to coordinate the next phase of the rescue operation and bring the trafficked child back home.

Investigations are ongoing.